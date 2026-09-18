Armenian society choosing peace beyond political divisions, EU ambassador says

18 September 2026 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian society has chosen peace, and this goes beyond the country’s political divisions, EU Ambassador to Armenia Vasilis Maragos said at the Comprehensive Security & Resilience International Conference in Yerevan.

“This should not be viewed only as a choice made during the elections. I think this is clearly a broader reality. Armenian society is choosing peace as well,” he said.

Maragos stressed that political decisions still need to be taken regarding the opening of borders, while reaffirming the European Union’s support for normalization and peace in the region.

According to the ambassador, the issue also extends beyond Armenia’s domestic political divisions, which he described as a normal feature of democratic societies.

“This goes beyond political divisions, which are normal in every democracy,” Maragos said. “Of course, it is important to have disagreements. It is important, however, to have dialogue and to discuss issues on the basis of facts. I expect to see more such dialogue in Armenia in the future.”

Maragos also pointed to recent contacts between Armenian and Turkish business communities as an indication of growing interest in normalization.

“I was very impressed by the positive attitude on both sides,” Maragos said, arguing that such contacts demonstrate societal maturity regarding normalization.

Maragos also highlighted the EU’s involvement in Armenia’s connectivity and transport infrastructure, particularly projects linking the northern and southern parts of the country.

He pointed to the important section around Sisian and Kajaran, where infrastructure projects, including tunnels, are being developed.

“We are also engaging in Meghri itself,” Maragos said.

Addressing the situation in Armenia’s southern region, the ambassador said that the EU continues to engage in Syunik despite the challenges there.

“You mentioned the complicated situation at your southern border, but I have to say that we continue to engage in this region,” he said.