Volkswagen close one car brand

18 September 2026 21:56 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Volkswagen’s large-scale restructuring could eventually bring an end to the long-standing Spanish brand Seat, making it one of the most notable automotive brands to disappear from the market in recent years.

The automotive industry has seen similar cases before. In the early 2010s, Ford discontinued Mercury, General Motors shut down Saturn and Pontiac, while Saab eventually went bankrupt. The disappearance of an established brand is relatively rare in an industry where companies often build their identities over several decades.

The situation highlights Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume’s strategy of streamlining the German automaker and directing investment toward brands with stronger growth prospects. At the moment, Seat does not appear to be one of them.

Volkswagen has said that Seat’s future “beyond the current product life cycle is still being assessed,” adding that “different scenarios are possible after 2030.” According to a source familiar with the company’s plans, Seat’s rapidly growing sister brand Cupra, which is shifting toward electric vehicles, could eventually receive new models as Seat’s lineup of internal-combustion cars is phased out.

Seat was founded in Spain in 1950 as a state-owned company. In 1986, Volkswagen acquired the brand and positioned it as a more affordable part of its expanding automotive portfolio. However, Seat has not introduced a completely new model since 2020 — an unusually long gap in an industry where regular product launches are essential for maintaining sales and market relevance.

The Barcelona-based brand accounted for less than 3% of Volkswagen Group’s global deliveries in 2025. Meanwhile, Cupra, which was established as a standalone brand in 2018, overtook Seat in annual sales for the first time last year.

The contrast between the two brands is especially clear in the electric-vehicle market. Cupra already offers three fully electric models, including the new Raval, which Seat-Cupra CEO Markus Haupt described as a revolutionary product in May. Seat, by comparison, currently has no fully electric models, and there are no confirmed plans to launch one.

Interestingly, Volkswagen may not be simply eliminating Seat — it could be gradually transforming its role within the group. Instead of maintaining two overlapping brands, the company appears to be placing greater emphasis on Cupra as a younger, sportier and more electrification-focused name.

If this strategy continues, Seat’s future could become one of the clearest examples of how the transition to electric vehicles is reshaping not only individual car models, but entire automotive brands.