19 September 2026 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

September 19-20, 2023, is one of the most important turning points written in golden letters in the modern statehood chronicle of Azerbaijan. The local anti-terror measures, which lasted only 23 hours and 43 minutes, dealt the final and decisive blow to nearly three decades of illegal occupation, separatism, and the geopolitical uncertainty that existed in the South Caucasus. The operation resulted in the 100 percent restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while also laying the foundation for new realities in the region.

But where had the path leading to this historic outcome begun? As is known, following the collapse of the USSR, as a result of Armenia’s irredentist and aggressive policy, 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s lands were occupied, and nearly one million of our compatriots lost their homes and became refugees and internally displaced persons. Despite all of Azerbaijan’s goodwill and peaceful initiatives, the Armenian side was unwilling to resolve the issue at the negotiating table and ignored the well-known resolutions of the UN Security Council. It even further escalated the situation with provocative slogans such as “new wars, new territories.” Armenia’s adventurist policy resulted in the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, and Azerbaijan liberated a large part of its territories through military and political means.

However, Armenia’s leadership, living in illusions, and the illegal junta regime in Karabakh once again remained true to their tradition. Following the trilateral statement of November 10, 2023, Yerevan refused to fulfill the obligations it had undertaken and did not withdraw the remnants of its illegal armed formations from the territories of Azerbaijan. Not content with this, it continued acts of sabotage and subversion in the liberated territories, particularly mine terrorism. Finally, on the morning of September 19, when Azerbaijani civilians and police officers were martyred as a result of a mine provocation in Khojavand, the terrorist acts of the separatists reached their peak, making anti-terror measures inevitable.

The operation that began on September 19 once again demonstrated to the whole world the strength, high professionalism, and modern technical equipment of the Azerbaijani Army. This operation, which entered world military history as an example of “precision strikes” carried out with surgical accuracy, involved the use of digital technologies, unmanned aerial vehicles, and high-precision artillery systems. The enemy’s deep defensive lines built over years, long-term firing positions, command posts, and air defense systems were destroyed within a few hours. All of this was carried out with such professionalism that the enemy, realizing that further resistance was completely meaningless, was forced to raise the white flag and surrender.

One of the most unique and remarkable aspects of this operation was that it was based on the highest principles of humanitarianism. No harm was caused to the civilian population or civilian infrastructure. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces neutralized only legitimate military targets. During the operation, humanitarian corridors were opened for civilians, and medical and food assistance was provided to those in need. Despite the disinformation campaigns of some biased circles in the West, the UN mission that visited the area also officially confirmed that civilian infrastructure had not been damaged and that there had been no cases of violence against the civilian population. This proved that the Azerbaijani soldier possesses a high level of culture not only on the battlefield, but also on the moral and humanitarian plane.

Following the operation, the territory was fully cleared with the disarmament of the remnants of the Armenian army, the confiscation of thousands of pieces of heavy military equipment and ammunition, and the dissolution of the separatist regime, which announced the termination of its existence. This was not merely a military success, but also the establishment of Law and Justice.

Ultimately, the anti-terror operation of September 19-20, 2023, became a brilliant triumph of the far-sighted diplomatic, military, and political strategy that Azerbaijani President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev had implemented step by step over the years. “Iron Fist” diplomacy perfectly combined military power with strategic intelligence, bringing a complete and decisive end to the 30-year conflict. With the raising of our tricolor flag in Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand, and Aghdara, Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty. Today, the new opportunities for peace and cooperation that have emerged in the South Caucasus are rising precisely on the foundation of this magnificent Victory.