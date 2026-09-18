Australia may ban smart glasses in government buildings

18 September 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Australia is considering banning the use of camera-equipped smart glasses in government workplaces amid growing concerns over privacy, data protection and national security. If introduced, the measure could become one of the first government restrictions of its kind.

The Australian government also plans to hold a separate roundtable with some of the country’s largest employers, including Microsoft, Commonwealth Bank, telecommunications giant Telstra and energy company AGL. The meeting will focus on developing recommendations for the responsible use of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in the workplace.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia needs to introduce “appropriate protection measures as technology evolves.” He pointed to the country’s recent approach to digital safety, noting that Australia has already taken the lead in regulating social media access for teenagers.

“I am proud that Australia is setting global standards for digital safety,” Albanese said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Smart glasses have become increasingly popular because they combine ordinary eyewear with cameras, microphones, artificial intelligence and other connected features. However, their ability to record photos and video discreetly has raised concerns that people could be filmed or photographed without their knowledge or consent.

The issue is attracting attention in other countries as well. In Oslo, Norway, smart glasses were recently banned in schools, while Norwegian authorities are also considering broader rules governing their use.

One of the biggest challenges for regulators is that smart glasses can look almost identical to conventional eyewear. Unlike a smartphone, which is usually visible when someone is taking a photo or recording video, a pair of smart glasses can potentially capture what is happening around the wearer without attracting much attention.

As AI-powered glasses become more advanced, governments and businesses may have to rethink existing workplace privacy rules. What was once simply a new gadget is increasingly becoming a question of how much technology should be allowed to observe and record people in everyday environments.