Trump announces “infinite life” agreement on US security in Greenland

19 September 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that the United States has reached an agreement with Denmark and Greenland that he says will give Washington permanent control over security and other strategic needs in Greenland.

“I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with the Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland,” Trump said.

According to Trump, the agreement fully addresses U.S. concerns regarding Greenland and will not impose any costs on the United States.

He said the agreement guarantees that the United States will have the ability “forever” to take whatever measures it considers necessary to secure and defend Greenland and the United States.

Trump also noted the agreement prevents any U.S. adversary from establishing a base or military presence in Greenland, or making sensitive investments there, without Washington's express written approval.

“For over 100 years, Presidents have known the strategic importance of Greenland, but NONE of them were able to do anything about it,” Trump said, adding that he was proud to be the president who had “permanently and conclusively addressed” the issue.

Trump described the agreement as an “Infinite Life” Agreement, saying that it would have no expiration date.

He also announced that the United States would immediately begin the process of developing a large military presence in an appropriate part of Greenland.

“We will work with the people of Greenland in its development and construction,” Trump said.

The U.S. president described the agreement as a positive outcome for the United States, Denmark, Greenland and U.S. allies, and said Washington looked forward to working with Denmark and Greenland on the future development of the strategically important territory.

“We will be very protective of it!” Trump said.