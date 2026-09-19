September 20 weather forecast: temperatures to reach 32°C in Azerbaijan

19 September 2026 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan’s weather forecast for September 20 has been announced.

According to information provided by the National Hydrometeorological Service, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, with mostly dry conditions. Moderate northwesterly winds will blow.

Temperatures will be 20-23°C at night and 25-29°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be around 763 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 70-75 percent at night and 50-55 percent during the day.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, weather is expected to be mostly dry, although occasional rain is expected in some mountainous and foothill areas. Short-term heavy showers, thunderstorms, and hail are possible in some places. Fog is expected in the mountains at night and in the morning. Easterly winds will blow.

Temperatures will be 17-22°C at night and 28-32°C during the day, while in the mountains temperatures will be 10-15°C at night and 17-20°C during the day.