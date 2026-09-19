President Ilham Aliyev awards oil industry workers
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the awarding of oil industry workers.
The representatives of the industry have been awarded for their contributions to the development of Azerbaijan's oil industry.
With the "Labor" Order (3rd degree)
Ulviyya Baghirova
Tamam Bayatly
Teymur Jafarov
Zakir Ahmadov
Jahid Guliyev
Mubariz Guliyev
Rafael Guliyev
Naghi Rustamov
Rauf Rustamov
Rasim Valiyev
With the "Taraggi" Medal
Zavur Abbasov
Murad Abdullayev
Raig Aslanov
Khayal Jafarov
Teymur Eyvazov
Gulahmad Hakhiyev
Zakir Hashimov
Rauf Mahmudlu
Turkhan Maharramli
Elshad Mammad-Hasanov
Nuru Mardanov
Kanan Mirzayev
Zaza Mgebrishvili
Elton Mustafayev
Nurlan Mustafayev
Nahid Nuriyev
Ebru Sulhan
Vidadi Yusifov
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