Footage dedicated to September 20 - Azerbaijan’s State Sovereignty Day posted on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media [VIDEO]

20 September 2026 00:09 (UTC+04:00)

The post states: “Long live Garabagh! Long live our glorious Army! Garabagh is Azerbaijan!”

Footage dedicated to September 20 - Azerbaijan’s State Sovereignty Day, has been posted on the official social media pages of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

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