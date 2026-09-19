Heavy smoke and flight disruptions reported near Riyadh airport following explosions
A large plume of thick black smoke was seen rising near King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital on Saturday, following reported explosions and overnight air raid alerts warning residents of aerial threats.
Footage and visual reports showed heavy smoke billowing near the airport complex and adjacent fuel storage facilities. The incident caused significant operational disruptions at the capital’s primary aviation hub, with FlightRadar24 assigning its highest disruption index of 5.0 due to extensive delays and flight cancellations.
The explosions follow an overnight warning issued by Saudi civil defense authorities urging residents to remain indoors. This marks the first air raid alert issued in the capital since fighting intensified with Yemen's Houthi movement. Local residents reported hearing multiple loud booms across several districts of Riyadh.
While Saudi officials have not officially confirmed the specific cause of the fire or the source of the aerial threat, the incident comes amid heightened regional tensions and escalating cross-border military engagements. Firefighters were seen responding to the scene near the airport perimeter.
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