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Saturday, September 19, 2026

Azerbaijan glass production rises 14% in August disregarding year-to-date dip

19 September 2026 17:44 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan glass production rises 14% in August disregarding year-to-date dip
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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Azerbaijan’s domestic glass manufacturing industry navigated fluctuating production dynamics during the first eight months of the year, marked by an overall slight contraction alongside a robust late-summer surge in factory output.

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