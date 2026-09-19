Azerbaijan glass production rises 14% in August disregarding year-to-date dip
Azerbaijan’s domestic glass manufacturing industry navigated fluctuating production dynamics during the first eight months of the year, marked by an overall slight contraction alongside a robust late-summer surge in factory output.
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