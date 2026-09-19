5th Shamakhi grape and wine festival underway in Meysari village [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

19 September 2026 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The 5th Shamakhi Grape and Wine Festival is being held in the Meysari village of Shamakhi this weekend.

The two-day festival is organized by the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Abqora Restaurant and the Nasimi Gardens complex.

The festival aims to promote local grape and wine production, expand the export potential of wine products, showcase Azerbaijan’s centuries-old history of viticulture and winemaking and highlight developments in the sector. It also seeks to contribute to the expansion of the region’s tourism potential.

Visitors have the opportunity to learn more about viticulture and winemaking, as well as Azerbaijan’s tourism potential, while enjoying a range of entertainment and show programs.

The evening program will feature performances by popular singers Roza Zargarly, Kazim Can and Joseph U.O, along with DJ Kamon.