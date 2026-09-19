Iran and Pakistan foreign ministers hold urgent regional security talks

19 September 2026 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Top diplomats from Iran and Pakistan conducted a high-level telephone consultation today to review escalating regional security developments and deliberate on matters of mutual strategic concern, according to an official statement released by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions brought together Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that both officials exchanged perspectives on the rapidly evolving diplomatic and military landscape in the Middle East.

It is worth noting that Pakistan has emerged as a key diplomatic conduit between Tehran and Western powers following months of unprecedented regional volatility. On April 7, Islamabad successfully brokered a ceasefire agreement between Washington, Tel Aviv, and Tehran, halting weeks of intense military exchanges that erupted on February 28 after US-Iran nuclear negotiations stalled. The conflict had seen joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets, triggering retaliatory ballistic missile and drone strikes by Tehran against Israeli positions and US military installations across the Middle East.

Diplomatic momentum peaked on June 18 when Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump signed a landmark peace memorandum, which officially took effect on June 19.

However, the fragile truce collapsed on July 8 following a major security incident in the Strait of Hormuz. Citing retaliation for an alleged strike on a commercial vessel in the strategic waterway, US forces conducted targeted strikes on Iranian territory for the first time since the accord was enacted. President Trump subsequently declared the termination of the ceasefire.

In response to the renewed American air campaign, Tehran launched strikes targeting US military infrastructure and operational assets situated across Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

The latest bilateral contact between Tehran and Islamabad underscores growing international anxiety over the stability of the Persian Gulf and highlights Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to prevent further regional escalation.