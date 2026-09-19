Post on September 20 - Azerbaijan’s State Sovereignty Day shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages [PHOTO]
Post on the occasion of September 20 - Azerbaijan's State Sovereignty Day has been published on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages.
The post reads: "September 20 - State Sovereignty Day."
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