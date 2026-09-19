191st Oktoberfest opens in Munich with millions of visitors expected

19 September 2026 20:58 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the world’s largest folk festivals, has kicked off in Munich, Germany.

The festival is being held at the Theresienwiese grounds in Munich and will continue through October 4. Around 7 million visitors are expected to attend this year, with approximately one-fifth of them coming from abroad.

The festival opened with the traditional parade. At noon, Munich Mayor Dominik Krause tapped the first beer keg at the Schottenhamel tent, officially opening Oktoberfest as participants followed the long-standing tradition by shouting “O’zapft is!” (“The keg is tapped!”).

The festival grounds feature 14 large beer tents, along with numerous smaller tents, up to 180 food and sales stalls, and around 250 rides and attractions. This year’s program includes new high-tech entertainment facilities, as well as historic rides in the “Oidn Wiesn” section.

The price of a one-liter beer at this year’s Oktoberfest has risen to as much as €15.90. Admission to the festival grounds remains free.

Oktoberfest was first held in 1810 in honor of the wedding of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Princess Therese. The festival has been held annually since then, attracting millions of visitors who come to experience Germany’s cultural heritage and traditions of entertainment.