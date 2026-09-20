Moscow oil refinery damaged in drone attack
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that a facility at the Moscow oil refinery suffered damage in a Ukrainian drone attack. The large-scale drone raid on the capital is still ongoing, he added.
At the same time, footage appeared online seemingly showing a large fire at the site of the strike. Sobyanin stated emergency services were activated to deal with the situation, but there were no casualties. Previously, the mayor announced the downing of around 150 drones in one of the largest drone incursions against the Russian capital in recent times.
Shortly after the announcement, Sobyanin reported that 35 more drones were shot down over the city.
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