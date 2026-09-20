US strike on alleged drug vessel kills 4
United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere carried out a deadly strike on a vessel in the Caribbean, killing four alleged "narco-terrorists."
The force described the ship as a "go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean" with "active involvement in narco-trafficking."
No injuries were reported from the US side.
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