US strike on alleged drug vessel kills 4

20 September 2026 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere carried out a deadly strike on a vessel in the Caribbean, killing four alleged "narco-terrorists."

The force described the ship as a "go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean" with "active involvement in narco-trafficking."

No injuries were reported from the US side.