20 September 2026 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

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The United States has removed sanctions targeting Eritrea’s military, ruling party and several key economic entities, as the strategically located Red Sea state draws renewed attention amid heightened security concerns surrounding Yemen and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) removed the Eritrean Defense Forces, the People’s Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ), Hidri Trust and the Red Sea Trading Corporation from its sanctions list, along with senior Eritrean officials including Hagos Ghebrehiwet. (RegAlert)

The sanctions had originally been imposed in 2021 under Executive Order 14046 in response to the humanitarian and human rights crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Eritrean forces had supported Ethiopian federal forces during the conflict, which ended with a peace agreement in November 2022. (AP News)

According to OFAC, the national emergency declared under Executive Order 14046 has expired, resulting in the removal of the related designations. The move therefore applies specifically to sanctions imposed under that executive order and does not necessarily mean that all U.S. restrictions affecting Eritrea have been lifted. (RegAlert)

The decision comes amid heightened security concerns in the Red Sea, where developments in Yemen have increased attention on the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Eritrea’s southern coastline and the port of Assab lie close to the waterway, which connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. (AP News)

Eritrea has more than 1,000 kilometers of coastline along the Red Sea, directly opposite Yemen. The two countries are separated by a relatively narrow stretch of water at their closest points, underscoring Eritrea’s geographic importance to security and maritime activity around the Bab el-Mandeb.

The sanctions removal comes as Houthi forces in Yemen have continued to affect the security environment around the Red Sea. Recent developments have increased concerns over shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb, further highlighting the strategic importance of states located along the waterway. (AP News)

Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh has previously accused the United Arab Emirates of pursuing what he described as “port imperialism” across Africa and seeking a Red Sea naval base for joint use with Israel. He has also said that Red Sea littoral states should determine how freedom of navigation in the waterway is managed.

The Eritrean government has welcomed the removal of the sanctions. Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel said the previous restrictions had been unwarranted and caused considerable damage to the country, telling The Associated Press that Asmara welcomed the move by the Trump administration. (AP News)