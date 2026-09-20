20 September 2026 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Around 100,000 people voted online in Russia's State Duma election overnight, RIA Novosti reported on Sunday, citing the head of the election observation headquarters. According to monitoring data, nearly six million people voted in the Russian elections electronically so far.

The third and final day of the election started today, with the polls opening at 7:00 am CET and remaining open until 7:00 pm CET. Online voting on mos.ru will be available until 6:59 pm CET today. The turnout by 6:35 am CET reached 45%, with 3.2 million people casting their votes in the country's capital city of Moscow, representing 40.2% of the voters.