ASELSAN unveils next-generation ‘SMASH 300’ remote weapon system

20 September 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Turkish defense giant ASELSAN has demonstrated enhanced capabilities for its "SMASH 300" remote-controlled weapon station designed for naval platforms.

The upgraded SMASH 300 system integrates artificial intelligence support and ATOM smart ammunition technology, enabling it to engage surface targets as well as mini and micro unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

During firing tests, the weapon system successfully demonstrated high operational effectiveness against both single and multiple aerial targets.

The upgraded platform features critical enhancements, including improved target detection and tracking, advanced object classification, expanded electro-optical surveillance capabilities, and an increased ammunition capacity.

In an official statement, ASELSAN emphasized that the primary goal of the SMASH 300 is to bolster the defensive capabilities of the Turkish Naval Forces and the Coast Guard Command using locally engineered, national technologies.