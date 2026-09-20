North Korea may have fired ballistic missile, claims Japan

20 September 2026 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Japan's Defense Ministry said on Sunday that North Korea launched what appeared to be a ballistic missile at around 3:03 pm local time.

According to the ministry, the projectile is believed to have already fallen, while authorities are gathering further information. Japanese authorities urged vessels not to approach any fallen objects they may find and to report them to the Japan Coast Guard or other relevant authorities.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff separately said Pyongyang fired an "unidentified projectile" toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan. Japanese officials estimated that the missile did not enter Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).