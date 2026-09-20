Russia says election official killed in Ukrainian attack

20 September 2026 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Central Election Commission Chair Ella Pamfilova said on Sunday that a member of an election commission in the Kherson region was killed in a drone attack.

"Today, September 20, a targeted drone attack on a civilian bus in the Kherson region resulted in the deaths of two people. One of those killed was our colleague, Olga Petrovna Demyanenko, born in 1966, a member of the precinct election commission at polling station No. 220 in the Nizhneserogozsky district of the Kherson region," Pamfilova said. The incident comes after Russia's Digital Development Ministry said there had been an attempt to sabotage communications networks in the Far East to disrupt voting.

Meanwhile, voter turnout in the State Duma and Tuva Republic elections exceeded 74% as of 10:00 am local time. Around 3.2 million people had also cast ballots in Moscow, representing 40.2% of eligible voters.