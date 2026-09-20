Grape and Wine Festival continues in Shamakhi with music and tastings [VIDEO]

20 September 2026 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

The second day of the Grape and Wine Festival is taking place today in Shamakhi.

Throughout the day, festival guests can explore the pavilions and sample various varieties of grapes, grape products and wines.

The entertainment program features performances by Azerbaijan’s Eurovision representative Dilara Kazimova, Teymur Suleymanbeyli, People’s Artist Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva and DJ Kamon.