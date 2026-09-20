Saudi Aramco halts October crude supplies to European buyers

20 September 2026 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Saudi Aramco will supply no crude oil to its European customers under long-term contracts in October, according to Bloomberg, deepening a disruption to oil supplies following attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure.

Aramco informed at least two European refiners that they would receive no crude allocations for October, with sources familiar with the decision telling Bloomberg that the measure applies to all European buyers.

The move follows earlier cancellations of some late-September cargoes after a drone strike forced Saudi Arabia to shut its East-West Pipeline, which carries crude from the kingdom’s eastern oil fields to the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

The pipeline has become a critical route for Saudi oil exports because it provides an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz.

Aramco has not publicly commented on the reported October cancellations.