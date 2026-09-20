Iran claims US is planning new military actions
The Iranian Armed Forces' Central Command stated that it received information about the United States planning to resume its "actions" against Iran, and warned that Tehran will retaliate, Iran's state media outlet IRIB News reported on Sunday.
"We warn that if the US commits any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, all of its bases and interests in the region will be subjected to sustained, effective and painful attacks, without any restrictions or consideration," the Iranian military said, claiming that the US received a "green light" for its plans from the countries in the region at a joint meeting in a European country.
The military's Central Command also warned regional countries that if they "continue their dual policy" towards Iran, they will be considered "complicit" and should not expect "restraint or decency" from Iran's Armed Forces.
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