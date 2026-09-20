ADA University faculty and students stage Uzeyir Hajibeyli operetta in Ganja [PHOTOS]

20 September 2026 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Faculty members and students of ADA University have presented the operetta If Not That One, Then This One (O olmasın, bu olsun) by renowned Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli on a professional theater stage for the first time.

The performance was held on September 19 at the Ganja State National Drama Theater as part of the 18th Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival, with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the theater.

ADA University Rector, Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev, Head of the Ganja City Executive Power Niyazi Bayramov and Deputy Minister of Culture Murad Huseynov attended the performance in support of the young artists.

The production was brought to life by a creative team of young amateur performers from ADA University's Music, Dance and Theater clubs.

The premiere of If Not That One, Then This One took place on March 6 this year to mark ADA University's 20th anniversary. The Ganja performance gave the creative team an opportunity to present the production to a wider audience in a professional theater setting.