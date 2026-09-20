Netanyahu vows response to West Bank attacks

20 September 2026 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel would hold accountable those responsible for two attacks in the northern West Bank, after one person was killed in a shooting near the Neve Tzuf settlement.

"No terrorist is immune, nor are those who assisted them," Netanyahu said. "We will hold them all accountable - in Gaza, in Lebanon, and in Judea and Samaria." He said he ordered security forces to reinforce troops in the West Bank, impose closures, and carry out arrests.

Netanyahu also ordered the immediate demolition of the home of a Palestinian attacker who was killed after a separate attempted vehicle-ramming attack earlier in the day. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later said soldiers apprehended the attacker suspected of carrying out the Neve Tzuf shooting after he fled to a nearby hospital. According to the IDF, a soldier had earlier fired at and wounded the attacker near the scene.