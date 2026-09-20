Türkiye’s embassy in Azerbaijan congratulates country on State Sovereignty Day
The Embassy of Türkiye in Azerbaijan has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of September 20, State Sovereignty Day.
The embassy shared a post on its X account to mark the occasion.
“We congratulate fraternal Azerbaijan on the occasion of September 20, State Sovereignty Day. We honor with reverence all our brothers who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we pray to God for the recovery of the veterans,” the post stated.
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