Pakistan’s embassy in Azerbaijan congratulates country on State Sovereignty Day

20 September 2026 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

“Heartiest felicitations to the Government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of their State Sovereignty Day!” the embassy said in a post on social media.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Azerbaijan has extended its congratulations to the government and people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of State Sovereignty Day.

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