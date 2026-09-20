Danish PM heads to NY for Greenland talks
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Sunday that she was traveling to New York for "important days ahead" and expressed hope for "a good agreement for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States."
"Over the past days and weeks, I have been in close contact with my colleagues in Germany, France and the United Kingdom, as well as our Nordic friends and valued partners in the EU and NATO," Frederiksen wrote on Instagram.
A day earlier, she said Denmark, Greenland, and the US could reach a binding agreement next week. Her comments followed US President Donald Trump's claim that Washington had secured "permanent control over security, and all other needs" in Greenland.
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