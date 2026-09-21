Taliban says Pakistani strikes in Afghanistan kill three

21 September 2026 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Pakistani military has carried out strikes in Afghanistan's Kunar and Paktika provinces, according to Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid.

Mujahid said the strikes resulted in deaths and injuries in Kunar province. According to his statement, three people were killed, and four others were wounded.

The Taliban spokesman condemned Pakistan's actions, describing the strikes as unacceptable, and said the Afghan side intended to respond.

The reported strikes come amid tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with security issues and cross-border attacks remaining a source of friction between the two sides.

Mujahid did not provide further details on the targets or the circumstances surrounding the strikes.

There has been no immediate independent confirmation of the reported casualties or further details about the Pakistani military operation.