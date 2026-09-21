Taliban says Pakistani strikes in Afghanistan kill three
The Pakistani military has carried out strikes in Afghanistan's Kunar and Paktika provinces, according to Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid.
Mujahid said the strikes resulted in deaths and injuries in Kunar province. According to his statement, three people were killed, and four others were wounded.
The Taliban spokesman condemned Pakistan's actions, describing the strikes as unacceptable, and said the Afghan side intended to respond.
The reported strikes come amid tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with security issues and cross-border attacks remaining a source of friction between the two sides.
Mujahid did not provide further details on the targets or the circumstances surrounding the strikes.
There has been no immediate independent confirmation of the reported casualties or further details about the Pakistani military operation.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!