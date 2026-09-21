Trump said to defend his global policy in UN speech

21 September 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump will defend his global policy, mainly the war with Iran, in his UN General Assembly speech, while "airing out his core grievances," the Daily Mail reported on Sunday, citing insider sources.

"I was told he is planning to say something to the effect of, look, I don't think anyone is pulling their weight yet at the UN. The war [in Iran] is over if people listen to me," an anonymous diplomat told the outlet. The source also noted that Trump's speech and the bilateral meetings are "boring," and that "the real news is made during his sideline chats that we won't get to see."

Former US diplomat Brett Burren told the outlet that Trump will not be having a "welcoming reception" at the assembly, since "pretty much every president, prime minister and prince in the world is pissed at Trump for starting a reckless war with Iran."