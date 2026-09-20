Trump posts CNN, Politico as garbage bags after ban

20 September 2026 23:39 (UTC+04:00)

This is yet another example of Trump criticizing political opponents via AI photos on his Truth Social profile. Yesterday, he announced that he had banned the reporters of the three media houses from the White House, "as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!" He added: "Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow."

United States President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated photo of garbage bags behind the White House on Sunday, with "CNN," "MSNBC," and "Politico" inscriptions.

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