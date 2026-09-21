US, China hold AI talks ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

21 September 2026 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng held "successful" consultations on trade and artificial intelligence ahead of a planned meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

"We had a very successful meeting with the Chinese side on trade and artificial intelligence," Bessent told reporters after an eight-hour round of talks in New York.

China’s Xinhua news agency described the discussions as "frank, in-depth and constructive."

According to the information, the two sides exchanged views on implementing the consensus reached during previous consultations, as well as on promoting trade and investment. Artificial intelligence was also among the issues discussed.

Bessent said the two sides had agreed to establish a dialogue on artificial intelligence aimed at developing a common understanding of the technology’s objectives and potential risks, the newspaper reported.

Working groups are expected to continue consultations on Monday.

Bloomberg noted that AI is likely to remain a key topic in the ongoing discussions. The agency recalled that since the last meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in May, artificial intelligence has emerged as a new source of tension in relations between Washington and Beijing.

In recent days Washington has faced calls to slow down the development of AI over fears abouts its potential negative impact on humanity. Trump has largely dismissed those concerns, arguing that there are sufficient policies around AI and that the US cannot lose its edge to China.

Image: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent/X