SOCAR and IE University advance cooperation on energy transition and AI

21 September 2026 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Cooperation between SOCAR and Spain’s IE University has already begun to deliver results through a series of high-level executive masterclasses focusing on two key areas shaping the future of the energy industry and the wider economy: the energy transition and artificial intelligence.

SOCAR Vice President Zaur Gurbanov made the remarks at the opening of the “AZEMBA” program of the IE Center for Leadership and Innovation.

He said that two priorities are at the core of SOCAR’s approach to human capital development: investing in people and building meaningful international partnerships.

“SOCAR is rapidly and systematically transforming into a digital, empowered, diversified and integrated regional energy company. Our forward-looking strategic vision is built around our commitment to innovation, new technologies, artificial intelligence and the transition to green energy,” Gurbanov said.

“SOCAR is building a knowledge-transfer ecosystem with leading companies and institutions around the world. Reflecting our commitment to human capital development, another SOCAR program supports the professional development of employees by enabling them to pursue higher education at leading international universities in key corporate fields aligned with the company’s strategic vision and needs,” the vice president added.

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