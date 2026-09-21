Azerbaijan's chess teams set for sixth-round battles at Olympiad

21 September 2026 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's men's national team will face Argentina in the sixth round of the 46th World Chess Olympiad in Samarkand.

The Azerbaijani lineup features Shakhriyar Mamedyarov alongside Rauf Mamedov, Aydin Suleymanli, Mahammad Muradli and Eltaj Safarli. The team has collected 8 points from its opening five rounds and currently sits 11th in the standings as it continues its campaign at the prestigious team event.

Azerbaijan's women's national team will take on Kazakhstan. The squad includes Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gunay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva and Gulnar Mammadova.

The men's team is currently 11th in the standings with 8 points, while the women's team is in fourth place with 10 points.

The World Chess Olympiad is being played under the Swiss system and consists of 11 rounds. The tournament will conclude on September 27.

A total of 1,032 chess players representing 208 teams are taking part in the Olympiad.