Provocation against Azerbaijan prevented in Poland

21 September 2026 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A potential provocation against Azerbaijan was prevented following measures taken by representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Poland and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the country.

Azerbaijani diaspora representatives in Poland raised the issue on social media after discovering printed material depicting the image of the now-defunct separatist regime on a product manufactured in Poland and offered for sale locally.

Following the reports, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland took measures to ensure that production of the material was halted and the products were removed from sale.

The embassy contacted Cezary Popiel, director of Henry, the company involved in both the production and sale of the product, and conveyed Azerbaijan’s strong protest over the matter.

Popiel said he had learned about the issue through social media and apologized for the mistake. He also said the company had decided to halt both the production and sale of the product in question.

At the embassy’s request, Popiel subsequently informed the diplomatic mission in writing. In his letter, he stated that the use of the “image” in the printed materials had not been intentional or deliberate and had resulted from “human error” during the preparation of the print materials.

The letter also stated that sales of the printed product had been completely suspended and that all copies remaining in the company’s warehouse, as well as those returned by customers, would be removed from circulation and destroyed. The company also said that appropriate corrections had been made to prevent the use of the “image” in future printed materials.

In his letter to the embassy, Popiel emphasized his respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland expressed its gratitude to Azerbaijani diaspora representatives who identified the incident, brought it to the attention of the public in both countries through social media and contacted the relevant authorities.