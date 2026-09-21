Victories, records and unforgettable moments: Five drivers who left their mark on history ofAzerbaijan Grand Prix [PHOTOS]

21 September 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Since 2016, the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has delivered thrilling moments for F1 drivers and fans alike. Over the years, each of the drivers who have written their names into the history of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has developed their own story with Baku.

Nico Rosberg, winner of the inaugural race, Max Verstappen, a two-time winner in Baku, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, pole record-holder Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez, who has claimed five podium finishes, are among the drivers who have left a special mark on this history.

As the Azerbaijan Grand Prix prepares for its 10th running, we take a look back at the most memorable moments and results of these five drivers at the Baku City Circuit.

Nico Rosberg — Formula 1’s first winner in Baku

Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg holds a special place in the history of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The German driver was the winner of the first Formula 1 race held in our capital in 2016. That weekend, Rosberg claimed pole position, led every lap of the race, set the fastest lap and crossed the finish line first to secure the “Grand Slam” for the second time in his career.

Nico Rosberg made his Formula 1 debut at the 2006 Bahrain Grand Prix. He raced for “Williams” from 2006 to 2009 and for “Mercedes” from 2010 to 2016. Nico is also the son of Keke Rosberg, the 1982 Formula 1 world champion.

Following his historic victory in Baku, Rosberg finished second at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the end of the 2016 season, edging Lewis Hamilton by just 5 points in the overall standings to become Formula 1 world champion for the first time in his career. Just five days after securing the championship, Rosberg unexpectedly announced his retirement from Formula 1.

Max Verstappen — A story that began with a challenge in Baku

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen claimed his first victory in Baku only on his sixth attempt. The Dutch driver, who has raced at the Baku City Circuit since 2016, crossed the finish line first for the first time in 2022. In 2025, Verstappen claimed his second victory in Baku, securing pole position, setting the fastest lap and leading every lap of the race to complete the “Grand Slam”.

Verstappen’s appearances in Baku have also been marked by dramatic moments. In 2018, a collision with his “Red Bull” teammate Daniel Ricciardo brought both drivers’ races to an end. In 2021, Verstappen was leading the race when a tyre failure just a few laps from the finish cost him his chance of victory and prevented him from finishing the race.

Verstappen made his Formula 1 debut at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix. In 2016, at the age of 18, he won the Spanish Grand Prix, becoming the youngest race winner in Formula 1 history.

Lewis Hamilton — Victory and drama on the streets of Baku

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has claimed just one victory in nine races in Baku. Yet the British driver came very close to doing so as early as 2017: starting from pole, Hamilton was leading the race and heading towards victory. However, a technical problem with his car forced him into the pits and cost him a potential win. A year later, Hamilton secured his revenge in Baku by winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, while in 2019 he finished second to return to the podium.

Hamilton made his Formula 1 debut in 2007 and missed out on the championship by just one point in his first season. He has won seven world championships during his career.

The history of Hamilton’s famous number 44 dates back to his karting years. When he started racing at the age of eight, he chose the number “44” from the registration plate of his father’s car and later kept the number in Formula 1.

Now, a new chapter awaits him in Baku. Can Lewis Hamilton make his mark once again on the streets of Baku with “Ferrari”?

Charles Leclerc — The Azerbaijan Grand Prix’s pole record-holder

Charles Leclerc is the true master of pole position at the Baku City Circuit. The “Ferrari” driver claimed pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix four consecutive times in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 — a feat no other driver has achieved in Baku. However, Leclerc is yet to win in Baku. His best result came in 2024, when he finished second.

Leclerc finished sixth in Baku with “Sauber” in 2018, the year he made his Formula 1 debut. In 2019, already racing for “Ferrari”, he set the fastest lap of the race with a time of 1:43.009. That time remains the official lap record of the Baku City Circuit to this day.

In 2026, however, the main question remains unchanged: can Charles Leclerc finally complete his run of poles in Baku with a victory?

Sergio Perez — “The King of the Baku Circuit”

Sergio Perez, known as “Checo” in Formula 1, has a special relationship with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Mexican driver won in Baku in 2021 and 2023 and has claimed a total of five podium finishes. Perez is the only driver to have secured five podiums at the Baku City Circuit, and these results have earned him the unofficial title of the “King of the Baku Circuit”.

Perez made his Formula 1 debut with “Sauber” in 2011. Of the six victories he has claimed throughout his career, two have come in Baku. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the only race in Formula 1 where he has won more than once.

In 2026, however, “Checo” returns to Baku with a completely different status. Returning to Formula 1 after a one-year break, Perez will this time compete behind the wheel of the new “Cadillac” team’s car at one of his favourite circuits. Can the “King of the Baku Circuit” produce another surprise with his new team?

The 10th Anniversary Race

Throughout the 10-year history of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the Baku City Circuit has hosted victories by some of Formula 1’s most renowned drivers and witnessed a host of memorable events. From Rosberg’s maiden victory and Hamilton’s podium finishes to Perez’s success in Baku, Leclerc’s records and Verstappen’s two victories, each driver has left a distinct mark on the history of the race.

The 10th anniversary Grand Prix, taking place in 2026, will add a new chapter to this history. Another Formula 1 weekend awaits at the Baku City Circuit, and the race will reveal who will claim the next memorable result, victory or record.