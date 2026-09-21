Trump said to call off strikes on Houthis for now

21 September 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump decided not to go ahead with the plan to launch large-scale strikes against Yemeni Houthis for now, after being cautioned by allies that it would risk opening another front in the Middle East, the New York Times reported.

According to the report, Trump vacillated between ordering the strikes and avoiding confrontation for the past few weeks, as Houthis made rapid advances against Saudi-backed forces, gained full control over the Bab el-Mandeb strait, and launched missile strikes on the kingdom's oil infrastructure. Moreover, Trump is alleged to have received a direct phone call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday, asking him to intervene in the conflict. However, the US leader told his aides he did not favor strikes just the day before, but then changed his mind and instructed the Pentagon to prepare for military action. Another turn of events came on Sundaywhen Trump reversed his decision and called off the airstrikes at the last moment.

The White House declined to comment.