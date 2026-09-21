Farid Shafiyev: Armenians seek to deny history of Caucasian Albania

21 September 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Armenians seek to deny the history of Caucasian Albania and to “Armenize” it, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), said at an event dedicated to “The Legacy of Caucasian Albania in the History of Azerbaijan's Statehood.”

According to Shafiyev, every state that emerged on the territory of Azerbaijan has left a mark on the country's national identity.

“Many states have existed on the territory of Azerbaijan, and each one has left a distinct mark on our statehood and national identity. These matters require comprehensive study; work is underway, books are being translated, and so forth. However, experience shows that any existing gaps are liable to be exploited,” Shafiyev said.

He also noted that following diplomats' recent visit to the liberated territories, some radical Armenians claimed that the existing churches in Garabagh are being “Albanized” by Azerbaijan.

“However, this perspective does not reflect reality. Historical places of worship belonging to various peoples and religious communities exist within Azerbaijan's territory, and our country is committed to preserving these monuments. Armenians seek to deny the history of Caucasian Albania; in other words, they want to completely 'Armenianize' it. They claim that a 'Greater Armenia' once existed in this region. Yet, the history of Caucasian Albania effectively dismantles the idea of 'Greater Armenia' to a significant extent, a fact they are unwilling to acknowledge,” he said.