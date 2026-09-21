Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum dies as Dubai declares 10 days of mourning

21 September 2026 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

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Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, younger brother of Dubai's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, died on Monday morning, the Ruler's Court announced.

The Court declared 10 days of official mourning across the emirate, beginning Monday. Flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the mourning period.

UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum paid tribute to his brother in a message posted on X.

“May Allah have mercy on Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May Allah have mercy on you, my brother. You are now with our Lord, the Most Generous, the Almighty,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

“You are gone from our sight, Ahmed, but never from our prayers or our hearts,” he added.

Sheikh Mohammed prayed that his brother would be granted a place in Paradise and that his family and loved ones would be given patience and solace.

“Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return,” he wrote.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, also mourned his uncle.

Sheikh Hamdan shared a prayer asking Allah to grant his uncle mercy and forgiveness, honour his resting place and cleanse him of his sins “as a white garment is cleansed of stains.”