'Among Ancient Stones' concert held as part of Fidan Hajiyeva Int'l Opera Festival [PHOTOS]

21 September 2026 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The ancient walls of the Palace of the Shirvanshahs provided a striking setting for an evening of classical music as Baku hosted the concert "Among Ancient Stones," has been held as part of the 3rd Fidan Hajiyeva International Opera Festival.

The musical evening opened with the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, followed by a diverse programme featuring works by Azerbaijani and international composers. The audience heard opera and operetta arias, duets, choral works and instrumental compositions.

The venue itself added a distinctive atmosphere to the evening. Classical music filled the space in front of the Palace of the Shirvanshahs against the backdrop of its ancient stone walls, creating a dialogue between musical art and Baku's centuries-old history.

The concert featured People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva, as well as students of the Fidan Hajiyeva Vocal Music School and the Uzeyir Hajibayli Baku Music Academy - Gulsum Khalilova, Muhammad Shammаdov, Samad Novruzov, Said Mammadov, Atilla Garib and Atilla Mammadov.

The children's choir Mezzo and the Mezzo women's chamber orchestra, both founded by Fidan Hajiyeva, were also among the evening's performers. The Passion Strings quartet appeared as a special guest, while Banu Alibeyli hosted the concert.

"Among Ancient Stones" was therefore more than another event on the festival programme. It offered a musical journey in which classical art was performed alongside one of Azerbaijan's most important historical and architectural monuments.

The 3rd Fidan Hajiyeva International Opera Festival is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the People's Artist's birth and the 30th anniversary of her artistic career. This year, the festival has extended beyond Baku, with events taking place in different regions of Azerbaijan and abroad, including Paris, London, Milan and Minsk.

Around 30 musical and cultural events have been scheduled as part of the festival. For the first time in Azerbaijan, a classical arts festival of this scale is being held over three months, from September 7 to December 7.

One of the festival's main programmes is "Young Voices Speak to the Future," which features solo concerts by young performers, joint performances, vocal evenings and masterclasses. The project aims to introduce new talent and give young artists an opportunity to perform on major stages.

The three-month festival will conclude with the gala concert "Carmen. Half a Century of an Artist's Life" on December 7 at the Heydar Aliyev Palace. The Niyazi State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov, will provide the musical accompaniment. The participation of a renowned Spanish flamenco group will add a special element to the evening.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.