Russia sending signals it may expand war, claims Kyiv

21 September 2026 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Russia struck 10 Ukrainian regions overnight and was "sending many signals that it is ready to expand the war."

Zelensky wrote on X that five people were injured in Zaporizhzhia, where "nine-story residential buildings, a university facility, a shopping mall, and a boiler house were damaged." In Lozova in the Kharkiv region, a woman was killed in a drone strike and three others were wounded.

"Russia is not backing down from its escalation," Zelensky stressed, adding that diplomacy must work alongside pressure on Moscow. "At the UN General Assembly, we will discuss how we can achieve peace through joint efforts," he said.