US, Japan and South Korea plan trilateral Arctic cooperation mechanism

21 September 2026 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States, Japan and South Korea are planning to establish a trilateral cooperation mechanism in the Arctic, with a focus on shipping and the development of mineral resources, Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper reported, citing diplomatic sources.

The agreement is expected to be signed by the foreign ministers of the three countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

South Korea is interested in using the Northern Sea Route, which can reduce the distance and transit time for cargo shipments between Asia and Europe by about 30% compared with the route through the Suez Canal.

Japan plans to share its expertise in icebreaker operations and meteorological observations, including through the use of its new research vessel Mirai II. The United States, meanwhile, intends to strengthen its surveillance and monitoring capabilities in the region.

The three countries are expected to establish a new working group, tentatively named the Arctic-Pacific Trilateral Partnership.

The initiative is also expected to involve coordination with members of the Arctic Council, with the aim of strengthening cooperation among the three countries in shaping international norms in the region.

The move is being viewed as a response to growing Russian and Chinese activity and deepening cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in the Arctic.