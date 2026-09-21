US Navy reroutes 109 Iran-linked commercial vessels amid renewed blockade

21 September 2026 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The U.S. Navy has rerouted 109 commercial vessels linked to Iran since the country’s maritime blockade was reinstated, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

According to CENTCOM, the renewed blockade, which began on July 14, involves monitoring vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports.

During the previous blockade, which lasted from April 13 to June 18, 142 vessels were rerouted. Nine vessels that failed to comply with the rules were disabled, while more than 50 vessels carrying humanitarian aid were allowed to pass.

The US military resumed enforcement of the blockade on July 14, as tensions between Washington and Tehran continued to escalate.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies, has fallen sharply amid the confrontation. Reuters reported that only four commodity vessels passed through the waterway on 17 September, compared with a 10-day average of 16.

US President Donald Trump warned on September 20 that Washington could take "significant action" if Iran did not change its approach to the conflict. He also indicated that he could be open to talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the UN General Assembly in New York.

Image: STRINGER