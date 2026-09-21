Formula 1 unveils calendar for 2027 season with ten sprint events [PHOTO]

21 September 2026 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2027 Formula 1 calendar has been confirmed, featuring 24 rounds across the season.

Formula 1 and the FIA have announced the 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar after it was approved by the World Motor Sport Council. The schedule features 24 Grands Prix in 22 countries and 10 Sprint events.

According to the Baku City Circuit, the season will begin with pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 24 to 27, followed by the opening Grand Prix at the same venue. The championship will then travel to Saudi Arabia before continuing to Australia, Japan and China. The Miami and Canadian Grands Prix will follow.

The European stage will include Formula 1's return to Portugal in June, following the Monaco Grand Prix. Türkiye will return to the calendar in October, with its race scheduled between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix. The final stretch of the season will take place in Austin, Mexico City, Sao Paulo and Las Vegas before the championship concludes with the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

The calendar covers five continents and combines established circuits with major international destinations. Formula 1 said the schedule also supports its long-term sustainability objectives by creating a more efficient geographical flow of races throughout the season.

The number of Sprint events will increase from six to 10 in 2027, following continued demand for the format. Formula 1 said Sprint weekends have recorded 12 percent higher total viewership than non-Sprint weekends since the format was introduced in 2021. Sprint Qualifying is also up to three times more popular with fans than Free Practice, while 82 percent of attendees at Sprint weekends say the format adds value to their tickets and 75 percent of F1 fans say Sprint events add greater value to the season's calendar.

Bahrain, Australia, Japan, Monaco and Abu Dhabi will host Sprint events for the first time. Monaco will feature two qualifying sessions, while Sprint events will return to Montreal, Silverstone, Monza, Sao Paulo and Lusail.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said:

"The 2027 calendar brings together some of the most iconic circuits and vibrant cities in the world, creating an incredible stage for another unforgettable season of Formula 1. We are thrilled to welcome Portugal and Türkiye to the championship and to expand Sprint racing to ten events, giving our fans even more intensity, drama, and the wheel-to-wheel action that make our sport so special.

"Formula 1 continues to go from strength-to-strength, attracting new audiences around the globe. Week after week, the world's greatest drivers will battle on some of the most challenging tracks in motorsport, supported by F1's outstanding teams, world-class manufacturers, and global partners.

"Together, they create a spectacle unlike anything else in sport. As we continue this remarkable journey of growth, I want to thank our fans around the world as their passion drives everything we do.

"I want to thank The President of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and the FIA, our teams and drivers, promoters, partners, sponsors, and host cities for their continued commitment and support and we recognise the extraordinary dedication of the volunteers, marshals, and officials whose hard work makes every Grand Prix possible.

"We are incredibly excited to see this calendar come to life and to deliver another season packed with unforgettable moments, fierce competition, and world-class entertainment for our fans across the globe."