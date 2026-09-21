Iranian airlines suspend Georgia flights after US sanctions

21 September 2026 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian airlines sanctioned by the United States have suspended flights to Georgia.

The airlines operated their final flights on September 20. Their operations in the Georgian aviation market will be restricted starting today.

The United States imposed sanctions on Iranian airlines on September 8. Following the announcement, Georgian authorities said they would fully comply with the international sanctions.

It should be noted that the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned 27 Iranian airlines, including carriers operating flights between Iran and Georgia.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned companies dealing with the sanctioned airlines that they risked losing access to the global financial system.

The restrictions come as Iranian tourist arrivals in Georgia have already declined sharply. About 29,300 Iranian visitors arrived in Georgia during the first half of 2026, a 49 per cent fall year on year.