Iranian airlines suspend Georgia flights after US sanctions
Iranian airlines sanctioned by the United States have suspended flights to Georgia.
The airlines operated their final flights on September 20. Their operations in the Georgian aviation market will be restricted starting today.
The United States imposed sanctions on Iranian airlines on September 8. Following the announcement, Georgian authorities said they would fully comply with the international sanctions.
It should be noted that the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned 27 Iranian airlines, including carriers operating flights between Iran and Georgia.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned companies dealing with the sanctioned airlines that they risked losing access to the global financial system.
The restrictions come as Iranian tourist arrivals in Georgia have already declined sharply. About 29,300 Iranian visitors arrived in Georgia during the first half of 2026, a 49 per cent fall year on year.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!