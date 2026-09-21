European Parliament member files complaint against French interior minister

21 September 2026 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

European Parliament member Rima Hassan has filed a complaint with France’s Court of Justice of the Republic against French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez over remarks concerning the disclosure of investigation information during her detention by police on April 2.

Hassan’s lawyer, Vincent Brengarth, announced the complaint at a press conference in Paris.

According to the lawyer, the complaint concerns the "violation of the secrecy of the investigation" and the "obtaining of information protected by investigative secrecy." He said the investigation should establish what information the minister had, how he obtained it and what information was subsequently conveyed to journalists.

The case came to light following a report on the France 2 program Complément d’enquête. The program alleged that Nuñez had contributed to the circulation of information claiming that synthetic drugs had been found among Hassan’s personal belongings. The information was later determined to be false.

Nuñez has denied the allegations. Speaking in the National Assembly, he said he had not organized any leak and that journalists already had the information in question. He also stressed that he had urged journalists to exercise caution.

Brengarth said a separate preliminary investigation into the alleged breach of investigative secrecy was also underway. He called for authorities to determine who disclosed the information and by what means.

The lawyer described the information presented on Complément d’enquête as a new element supporting the defense’s position.

The next stage of the complaint before the Court of Justice of the Republic will depend on the findings of the investigation.