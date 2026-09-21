Tanker hit by unidentified projectile in Strait of Hormuz

21 September 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An oil tanker was hit in the Strait of Hormuz, injuring two crew members, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported.

According to the information, a tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Despite the incident, the vessel continued its journey.

Two crew members were reportedly injured in the incident. The nationality or ownership of the vessel has not been disclosed.

UKMTO also said there had been no reports of environmental pollution following the incident.

Vessels operating in the area have been advised to exercise increased caution and report any suspicious activity or circumstances to UKMTO.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.