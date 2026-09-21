Azerbaijan clears more than 1,800 hectares of land from mines and UXOs
The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) has released data on mine clearance operations carried out in the liberated territories from September 14 to 20.
According to ANAMA, mine clearance operations were conducted in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan.
During the reporting week, 204 anti-personnel mines, 65 anti-tank mines and 745 other unexploded ordnance items were detected and neutralized.
A total of 1,840.3 hectares of land were cleared of mines and other unexploded ordnance.
Mine clearance remains one of Azerbaijan's key priorities in the post-conflict period, with extensive demining operations continuing to improve safety, facilitate reconstruction efforts, and enable the return of former internally displaced persons to the liberated territories.
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