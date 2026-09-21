Rights groups say Israel restricts wheelchairs and other essential items entering Gaza

21 September 2026 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel has classified wheelchairs, toilet seats, tarps and portable toilets among items subject to restrictions on entry into Gaza, designating them as “dual-use” goods that could potentially have military applications, according to rights groups and Palestinian media.

Israeli rights organization Gisha said items including flashlights, non-electric wheelchairs, tarps, sleeping bags and portable toilets have been classified as dual-use by Israel since October 7, 2023.

The restrictions on mobility equipment come as demand for such items has increased sharply amid the large number of people injured during the war.

According to World Health Organization figures cited by the humanitarian organization Humanity & Inclusion, nearly 42,000 people in Gaza have sustained life-changing injuries, with children accounting for about one in four of those injured.

Rights groups have raised concerns that restrictions on equipment needed by people with disabilities and those recovering from severe injuries could further complicate access to essential humanitarian and rehabilitation services in Gaza.