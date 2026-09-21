Rights groups say Israel restricts wheelchairs and other essential items entering Gaza
Israel has classified wheelchairs, toilet seats, tarps and portable toilets among items subject to restrictions on entry into Gaza, designating them as “dual-use” goods that could potentially have military applications, according to rights groups and Palestinian media.
Israeli rights organization Gisha said items including flashlights, non-electric wheelchairs, tarps, sleeping bags and portable toilets have been classified as dual-use by Israel since October 7, 2023.
The restrictions on mobility equipment come as demand for such items has increased sharply amid the large number of people injured during the war.
According to World Health Organization figures cited by the humanitarian organization Humanity & Inclusion, nearly 42,000 people in Gaza have sustained life-changing injuries, with children accounting for about one in four of those injured.
Rights groups have raised concerns that restrictions on equipment needed by people with disabilities and those recovering from severe injuries could further complicate access to essential humanitarian and rehabilitation services in Gaza.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!